Electoral bond: A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna was hearing pleas by the CPM and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the scheme.

Electoral bond: In an interim order, the Supreme Court on Friday asked all political parties, who have received donations through Electoral Bonds, to furnish details of donors who donated through electoral bonds, amounts received from them, details of payment received on each bond etc. in sealed cover to the Election Commission by May 30.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled on an interim plea to stay the electoral bond scheme on funding of political parties.

Earlier, the bench, which is hearing pleas by the CPM and Association for Democratic Reforms challenging the scheme, had questioned the Attorney General K K Venugopal who sought to explain the security aspects of the scheme, and maintained that it would curb black money in the long run.

In his submissions before the SC bench, Attorney General K K Venugopal, while addressing a question on the need for transparency in political funding, said “realities of the day” have to be taken into account and “it can’t be applied without appreciating the particular problem”.

Venugopal said the reason to protect donors under the electoral bond scheme from disclosing their identity was that donors feared victimisation by political parties to whom they had not contributed.

