A few days before introducing the controversial electoral bonds, the ruling Narendra Modi government at the Centre had sought the opinion of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on it but ignored the warning issued by the country’s top financial body. Opposing the move tooth and nail, the RBI had cautioned the practice would encourage money laundering in politics and undermine the importance of the Indian currency.

The government had introduced the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 with the sole intention of ushering in a new era of transparency in Indian politics but the non-disclosure of the identity of donors was the major drawback in the scheme.

What are electoral bonds? Some facts



On January 2, 2018, the Central government introduced the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018. The Modi government claimed that it would be an alternative to cash donations and would bring stability in political funding.

The bonds can be purchased by an ordinary Indian citizen or by any company established in India. Political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 and those who have bagged not less than one percent votes can register for electoral bonds. The State Bank of India (SBI) issues the electoral bonds for political parties in the month of April, July, January and October. The Election Commission allots a verified account for the concerned political party and all the transactions are done via that account. People, who are interested to donate money to any political party, can buy an electoral bond and transfer money into the party’s account. Anybody can buy electoral bonds starting from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 crore. Donors will have to show their KYC details to the banks to buy electoral bonds. Donors’ names are also to be kept private.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), moved the Supreme Court against electoral bonds. The bone of contention was those common people won’t be able to know who is donating to which political party.

