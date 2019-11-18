Former finance minister Arun Jaitley reportedly ignored the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) warning that issuance of electoral bonds would encourage money laundering and undermine faith in Indian banknotes fell on deaf ears.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had summarily rejected the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opinion electoral bonds, the HuffPost India claimed in a sensational report. HuffPost India also claimed that former finance minister Arun Jaitley ignored the RBI’s advice that electoral bonds could help funnel black money into politics and devaluate the Indian currency. The ruling BJP only sought the central bank’s opinion only to pretend that the government is following the RBI’s advice in financial matters, the reports added.

In 2017, the Modi government planned to amend laws regarding the electoral bond policy to infuse offshore money into Indian politics. The document also claimed that any government amends laws only after it made consultations with ministries and other government officials which may be impacted by the proposed changes or have a view on the matter. But in electoral bonds, the government sidelined its ministers and most important the RBI. On January 2, 2018, the NDA government had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018.

Hasmukh Adhia, who was holding the revenue secretary then, had dismissed the RBI’s concerns which also noticed that the government had never been serious about RBI’s feedback, to begin with, such scheme. The letter signed by Adhia and later signed off by Arun Jaitley was moved to RBI with a fact that creation of electoral bonds, and the amendment to the RBI Act, means to introduce transparency and cleansing the system of political funding in India.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also refused to stay on the usage of electoral bonds for political donations. The apex court had also maintained that the political parties must reveal the details before the Election Commission.

Through the electoral bond scheme, the citizen can donate money to any eligible political party in multiple values of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore. The BJP emerged as the sole beneficiary of the electoral bonds. If we go by the data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms, the party has garnered 95% of the Rs 6,000 electoral bonds that have been sold since March 2018. The saffron party got Rs electoral bonds worth Rs 222 crore, reports said.

To legalise anonymous donations to political parties, a senior tax official had drafted the proposed amendment and sent it to the Ministry of Finance for Arun Jaitley’s approval. However, the RBI’s warning that the practice would encourage money laundering and undermine faith in Indian banknotes fell on deaf ears.

