In the Elgaar Parishad case, the Pune police on Saturday arrested Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde in alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist. The Pune Police’s actions came after a special court rejected Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail application. Anand Teltumbde was held at around 4 am from the Mumbai airport today. Teltumbde’s arrest was confirmed by Pune Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivaji Pawar. ACP told the media that he will be produced before the special court and Pune city police will be seeking the court’s permission for Teltumbde’s custody for further investigation.

Rejecting Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail application Pune session court judge Kishor Vadanethe had stated that it appears that custodial interrogation of accused is necessary. Therefore, the accused is not entitled to be released on anticipatory bail. Hence, the anticipatory bail application deserves to be rejected.

Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar told the court that during the investigation it was revealed that the leaders of the banned CPIM comrade Prakash, Milind (Teltumbde), Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Anand Teltumbde were in contact with each other. While Defence lawyer Rohan Nahar said that there was no evidence to show that Anand was in contact with any CPIM comrade.

The police reports claim that the Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, and the controversial speeches which led to violence in Koregaon Bhima.

