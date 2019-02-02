Elgaar Parishad case: The court in its order stated that the arrest of Teltumbde from Mumbai airport was a violation of the Supreme Court January 14 order, which had given him protection from arrest till February 11, 2019. The arrest was made a day after the same Pune court had rejected Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail application.

Hours after the Pune Police arrested Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, a city court has termed his arrest as illegal. The court in its order stated that the arrest of Teltumbde from Mumbai airport was a violation of the Supreme Court January 14 order, which had given him protection from arrest till February 11, 2019. Following the court’s orders, Teltumbde has been released.

Earlier in the day, the Pune Police arrested Teltumbde alleging that he has links with the banned CPI-Maoist. He was arrested from the domestic terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport around 3.30 a.m. The arrest was made a day after the same Pune court had rejected Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail application.

As per Supreme Court order, activist Anand Teltumbde has interim protection till 11 February. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority for bail/pre-arrest bail. https://t.co/qubOhSUiIA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

He was arrested by the Mumbai police which later handed him over to the Pune Police. The police then produced him in the court of UAPA special judge Kishore D Vadane at around 3 pm. The court then ordered to release him at around 4 pm. In August 2018, several search operations were carried out by police in different countries. The police raided the houses of seven prominent activists and Teltumbde was one among them.

Meanwhile, Sudha Bhardwaj, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Pereira were also arrested last year and are currently in the police custody.

Last year, police revealed the reports that alleged that arrested activists were part of the Elgar Parishad conclave, which was supported by the Maoists. The report added that controversial speeches were made during the conclave that led to violence in Koregaon Bhima.

