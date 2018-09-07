Elgaar Parishad probe: The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of petitions seeking transfer of investigation of Elgar Parishad case to National Investigative Agency till September 17. Reports said that the apex court will first hear a petition to transfer of the investigation to some independent agency on September 12.

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of petitions seeking transfer of investigation of Elgar Parishad case to National Investigative Agency till September 17. Reports said that the apex court will first hear a petition to transfer of the investigation to some independent agency on September 12. Earlier on Thursday, the apex court extended the house arrest of five rights activist till September 12. The Pune Police have arrested the five activists on the suspicion that they have Maoists links. Besides this, the police also suspected that during an event called Elgaar Parishad, the speeches made by the arrested activists led to the Bhima Koregaon violence.

On August 28, the Pune Police arrested human rights activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Pereira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha for their alleged involvement in Bhima-Koregaon riots. A series of developments came along with the matter. At first, a petition challenging the arrest of five rights activists was filed by the historian Romila Thapar, and rights activists Devki Jain, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande and Maya Daruwala.

A couple of days back, a press conference conducted by the Maharashtra Police also triggered a controversy. A PIL was also filed against the Mumbai ADG for disclosing the crucial evidence regarding the matter at a press meeting. The Bombay HC had also criticised the Maharashtra police for releasing the evidence related to the matter in public and that too when the matter was sub-judice.

Besides this, the BJP-ruled Maharashtra had asked the apex court to cancel the petitions filed by the five activists to release the lawyers and activists arrested by the Pune Police.

