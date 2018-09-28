The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of five activists - Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha - in Elgar Parishad case and extended their house arrest for 4 weeks. The apex court's judgement has paved the way for Pune Police to continue its investigation into the matter.

Supreme Court said the activists arrested in Elgar Parishad case can move the trial court for relief

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of five activists – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha – in Elgar Parishad case and extended their house arrest for four weeks. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice DY Chandrachud and AM Khanwilkar also refused to constitute SIT into the matter. The apex court’s judgement gave a free hand to the Pune Police to continue its investigation into the matter.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court said the activists arrested in Elgar Parishad case can move the trial court for relief. Accused in the case can’t choose which investigating agencies should investigate, said Justice Khanwilkar while authoring his judgement.

However, Justice Chandrachud dissented with the majority and said technicality should not be allowed to override substantive justice. This is a fit and proper case for court-monitored SIT investigation, he said further.

On September 20 while hearing the pleas on the issue, the Supreme Court had ordered the Pune Police to submit the diary and documents containing the data of the ongoing investigation.

The petitioners had demanded a SIT probe into the arrest of five human rights activists. The five human rights activists – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha – were arrested by the Maharashtra Police on August 28 in sweeping raids across the country.

The case pertains to “hate speeches” made by 5 rights activists during an event called Elgar Parishad. The event was held on December 31 last year. According to the FIR filed by Pune Police into the matter, the Elgar Parishad event had triggered Bhima- Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More