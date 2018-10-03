The Maharashtra government has decided to challenge the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court against the release of journalist-activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest. Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was on Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India, is likely to hear the plea that seeks an immediate stay on Delhi High Court order and directions to restore Navlakha's house arrest.

Gautam Navlakha was freed from house arrest by Delhi High Court on Monday, October 1. Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj were arrested by the Maharashtra Police on August 28 in connection with the Elgar Parishad meeting, which took place in Pune on December 31, 2017. The Delhi HC granted Navlakha relief, after the apex court gave him the liberty to approach an appropriate forum in the period of 4 weeks to seek legal help, which he availed the previous week. The development came as a blow to the Maharashtra police prosecutor, as the Delhi HC denied his request of extension of Navlakha’s house arrest by 2 more days.

Previous week, the Supreme Court in a majority 2:1 verdict had extended the arrest fo 5 rights activists. Responding to this, the Delhi HC said the top court’s judgement was only to enable the activists to move the appropriate court.

Last month, the Maharashtra Police had also claimed there were several shreds of evidence against the activists, including, “thousands of documents and letters” that reportedly depicted the links to Maoists and their role in providing weapons and funds.

