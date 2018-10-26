A sessions court in Pune rejected bail plea of activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who were arrested along with P Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha on August 28 for their alleged Maoist links. While the Delhi High Court ordered Navlankha's release from house arrest on October 1, a Hyderabad court yesterday, extended the house arrest of Varavara Rao.

The 5 activists were arrested as part of Pune police’s investigation into violence a day after Elgar Parishad conclave, where these activists were involved, in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1. While the Delhi High Court ordered Navlankha’s release from house arrest on October 1, a Hyderabad court yesterday, extended the house arrest of Varavara Rao.

Last month the Supreme Court had extended the house arrest of all the 5 accused by four weeks. The arrest of these activists was challenged by a review petition by noted historian Romila Thapar and four others after the Supreme Court in a majority opinion held their arrest by the Maharashtra police was not an attempt to silence dissenting voices in the country. This review petition will be heard today.

Last time, the bench comprised of former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud. While Khanwilkar justified the arrest saying they were arrested for their alleged link with the members of the banned organisation and its activities and not for their dissenting opinion, Justice Chandrachud expressed doubts about the fairness of State police in the case.

It was former CJI Dipak Misra’s vote that formed the majority judgement and today it’ll be Gogoi’s opinion that would prove to be decisive.

