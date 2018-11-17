Elgar Parishad case: The Pune Police on Saturday once again arrested Maoist ideologue and writer P Varavara Rao from his residence in Hyderabad in connection with his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate PM Modi and a case related to the Bhima Koregaon clashes that took place in January this year. Reports say that the arrest has come after a Hyderabad High Court on Friday hold a pause on the transit remand order issued by the chief metropolitan magistrate on August 28.

Elgar Parishad case: The Pune Police on Saturday once again arrested Maoist ideologue and writer P Varavara Rao from his residence in Hyderabad in connection with his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate PM Modi and for being one among the five accused in the Elgar Parishad case. The arrest has come just after the end to his house arrest which commenced in August following a raid carried by the Pune Police at his home and houses of his family and friends. Reports say that the arrest has come after a Hyderabad High Court on Friday hold a pause on the transit remand order issued by the chief metropolitan magistrate on August 28.

Following the permission by the local court, the Pune Police led by an assistant commissioner has taken Rao in custody and will take him to Pune. Earlier on November 16, the Pune Police filed charge sheet against five activists – Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale – who were arrested in June for their alleged links with Maoists.

Meanwhile, it was a plea seeking an extension to the house arrest by three weeks following Rao’s health condition that made him stay in house arrest, irrespective of the fact that the apex court had somewhere taken a stance over his arrest. Besides this on October 26, the Supreme Court had also refused to order a SIT probe into arrests of five activists – Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navalakha, Sudha Bharadwaj – in Elgar Parshid case. The court’s decision had paved the way for Maharashtra Police to continue its investigation in the case. The review petition was filed by historian Romila Thapar against Supreme Court’s September 28 verdict in Elgar Parishad case.

