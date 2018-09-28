Romila Thapar and other petitioners who had demanded SIT probe into the arrest of five activists said they approached Supreme Court to highlight the misuse of power by the State machinery under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It comes hours after the apex court rejected their plea demanding SIT probe into the arrest of Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.

The petitioners – historian Romila Thapar, Devki Jain, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande and Maya Daruwala – who had challenged the arrest of rights activist in the Supreme Court addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, hours after the apex court rejected their plea demanding a SIT probe into the arrest of five rights activists. Romila Thapar said that petitioners’ intention was to draw the attention of the judiciary towards the gross misuse of power by the State machinery under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

All five activists -Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha – have to stay under house arrest for 4 more weeks, said the Supreme Court in majority judgement of 2:1 on Friday. They were arrested on August 28 by Maharashtra Police in sweeping raids across the country.

ALSO READ: Elgar Parishad case: Justice DY Chandrachud casts serious doubts on Pune Police probe

Another petitioner in the case, Maya Daruwala said that Justice Chandrachud has questioned the police probe in his dissenting judgment. The dissenting judge has seen an urgency and said in his judgment that judicial pronouncements are not enough, she added.

ALSO READ: Subramanian Swamy says Hasmukh Adhia helped Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi flee India, demands action

Vrinda Grover, one of the lawyers, reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgement saying that they will exercise the legal rights of the arrested activists in the appropriate court. Quoting Justice DY Chandrachud’s decision, she said the dissenting judge considered it important to constitute a SIT but the majority judgement doesn’t think that way. The petitioners had demanded a SIT probe into the arrest of five rights activists, questioning the Pune Police probe.

The case pertains to “hate speeches” made by 5 rights activists during an event called Elgar Parishad that had triggered violence in Bhima Koregaon, according to the Maharashtra Police.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More