The Punjab and Haryana High Court is likely to hear a petition filed by Sudha Bharadwaj challenging his transit remand in connection with Elgar Parishad case on Wednesday. Sudha Bharadwaj was among the five activists — including Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navalakha — who were arrested by the Pune Police in sweeping raids across the country in connection with Elgar Parishad case. On October 1, Gautam Navlakha was freed from the house arrest by Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by historian Romila Thapar and others demanding a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the matter. The Supreme Court also extended the house arrest of activists for 4 more weeks. However, Justice DY Chandrachud, the dissenting judge in the three-judge bench raised serious questions on Pune Police probe. Meanwhile, some media reports have claimed that the Pune Police will challenge the Delhi High Court’s order of releasing Gautam Navlakha.

In his dissenting opinion upholding the rights of the arrested five activists, Justice DY Chandrachud said this is a fit and proper case for court-monitored SIT investigation. In its judgement, the apex court further said the accused could seek legal recourse in an appropriate court.

The case pertains to the “hate speeches” made by 5 rights activists during an event called Elgar Parishad. The event was held on December 31 last year. According to the FIR filed by Pune Police into the matter, the Elgar Parishad event had triggered Bhima- Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

