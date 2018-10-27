A Pune sessions court on Saturday sent activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case, to police custody till November 6, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has rejected a review plea by historian Romila Thapar against its September 28 verdict in Elgar Parishad case

All five activists were arrested by Pune Police on August 28 in sweeping raids across the country

The Supreme Court on Saturday rejected a review plea by historian Romila Thapar against its September 28 verdict in Elgar Parishad case. In its September 28 verdict, the Supreme Court had refused to order a SIT probe into arrests of five activists – Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navalakha, Sudha Bharadwaj – in Elgar Parshid case. The court’s decision had paved the way for Maharashtra Police to continue its investigation in the case.

It has been reported that Maharashtra Police have reached at Sudha Bharadwaj’s residence in Haryana’ Faridabad to arrest her, a day after Pune court’s order, rejecting bail pleas of Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira. Meanwhile, activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira have been sent to police custody till 6 November by Pune Sessions Court, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. A Pune court had on October 26 had rejected bail pleas of Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

All of them were put under house arrest following an order by the Supreme Court. The Bombay High Court had on Friday refused to extend house arrest for activist Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Navlakha, Teltumbde and Swamy seeking that FIRs lodged against them by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence be quashed.

All five activists were arrested by Pune Police on August 28 in sweeping raids across the country in Elgar Parishad case. The case pertains to the ‘hate speeches’ made by five rights activist during an event called Elgar Parishad that held on December 31 last year. The Maharashtra Police, in its FIR, had alleged that Elgar Parishad event had triggered Bhima Koregaon violence.

