Elgar Parishad case: The human rights activists were put to house arrest after it was suspected that they had Maoists links and were allegedly involved in the Bhima Koregaon violence. Earlier, while hearing the petitions on September 20, the Supreme Court had directed the Pune Police to submit the diary and documents containing the data of the ongoing investigation.

Elgar Parishad case: The Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict on the petition filed against the arrest of five human rights activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha. The human rights activists were put to house arrest after it was suspected that they had Maoists links and were allegedly involved in the Bhima Koregaon violence. Earlier, while hearing the petitions on September 20, the Supreme Court had directed the Pune Police to submit the diary and documents containing the data of the ongoing investigation.

While hearing the petition filed by historian Romila Thapar and others on September 20, the court had reserved its verdict over the immediate release of the activists. The matter was being heard by a 3-judge bench comprising of Justices AM Khaniwlkar, DY Chandrachud and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

The petitioners further demanded a SIT probe into the arrest of five human rights activists. The five human rights activists were arrested by the Maharashtra Police on August 28 after several states were raided in a joint operation.

Yogi Adityanath welcomes mosque verdict, expects Supreme Court to resolve Ayodhya matter soon

As per reports, an FIR was lodged against the 5 activists for inciting violence through their speeches at an event — Elgar Parishad — held on December 31 in 2017. The FIR states that the Elegar Parishad event had triggered Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Mandsaur Professor touches ABVP activists’ feet, says he’s committed the crime of teaching, outfit accuses him of being anti-national, watch video

During the hearings held on September 20, the court had questioned the accuracy of the documents presented by the police over the arrest of the activists and stated that it may order the setting up f a SIT for the prove if the prima facie ground is against their involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Surgical strike day: New videos of September 29 strike emerge, shows assault on terror launch pads

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App