Senior BJP leader LK Advani on Monday, August 20, remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an all-party prayer meeting which was conducted by the BJP. Leaders from various political parties attended the meeting, which was held in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

BJP organised an all-party prayer meeting in New Delhi on Monday, August 20 in remembrance of party stalwart and former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on Friday after a protracted illness at the age of 93. Speaking at the event, Advani said that he had addressed many public meetings but never thought that he would address a meeting where Atal Ji will not be present.

The former Deputy PM also said that he worked very closely with the BJP boss for the last 65 years and added that he considers himself as fortunate that he got the opportunity to work with him. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke at the event, “He spent several years in opposition, but never compromised his ideology”, he said.

Other senior leaders of the party also spoke at the event, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The event was held in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Leaders from many political parties were part of the event. According to a report published by financialexpress.com, a similar meeting will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on August 23.

After the demise of DMK President M. Karunanidhi, India lost another senior leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who joined politics at the age of 18 during Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India Movement.

