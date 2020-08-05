Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In his speech, PM Modi expressed that India is writing a new chapter in history today as the decades-long wait of Indians comes to an end.

‘Jai Siya Ram’, echoed in Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the end of mandir politics on Wednesday. In his speech, which will be earmarked in history of India, PM Modi said that India is writing a new chapter in history today as the decades-long wait of Indians comes to an end. Calling it an emotional moment, PM Modi remembered the sacrifices of many generations for the mandir and saluted the participants of Ram Mandir andolan.

Comparing bhoomipujan to August 15, PM Modi said that just like August 15, today’s day holds a similar significance for crores of people who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple. The ‘mandir’ will mark a decisive change in the economy of Ayodhya. He termed August 5 a ‘golden day’ and added that Ram Janmabhoomi stands ‘liberated’ today.

He expressed that Ram janmabhoomi now breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again, which had been persisting for centuries. He emphasised that from Kanyakumari to Kashirbhavani, koteshwar to kamakhya, jagannath to kedarnath, somnath to kashi vishwanath, the entire country is immersed in Lord Ram.

With this, PM Modi said that Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions, symbol of our devotion and national sentiment. It will not just symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people but also inspire the future generations.

Drawing instances from Hindu mythology, the prime minister expressed that just like boatmen to tribals helped lord ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, the Ram temple will also be built with the help of everyone’s efforts. Earlier in the day, PM laid Ram Mandir’s foundation stone in Ayodhya.

