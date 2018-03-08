Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his concern over gender inequality in India. On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2018, Naidu in Rajya Sabha said that Women's Reservation bill should be granted top priority. Naidu urged the political parties across India to stop politicising women's issue for the betterment of the society. Out of 781 Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the number of females is just 92 (11.8%).

Emphasising the importance of women in politics on International Women’s Day 2018, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that the Women’s Reservation bill should be granted top priority. Naidu urged the political parties across India to stop politicising women’s issue for the betterment of the society. He also expressed his concern over gender inequality, rights of women in comparison to men in society, the safety of women and discrimination against the girl child.

Naidu in the Rajya Sabha said, “With women constituting about 50 % of our population, social, economic and political empowerment of women, including providing reservation in the Parliament and state legislatures, has to be accorded top priority for the country to achieve rapid progress.” He also quoted the Mahatma Gandhi’s quote about women that, “be the change you want to see in the world’ are probably more relevant today than ever before.” He also urged for people’s participation to change the situation on the ground.

Increasing crime against women especially at public places is a major concern for the country. While urging parents of the country he said discrimination between boys and girls will lead increase in the problem. On this auspicious occasion, Naidu wished women parliamentarians and through them all women of this country. After his speech, Naidu gave the women members the opportunity to speak on the issue. Many women members like Rajni Patil and Chhaya Verma of Congress questioned the BJP’s stand on bringing Women Reservation Bill and Sampatiya Uike and Rupa Ganguly of the BJP tried to counter them

Despite being the home to the second largest population in the World, there is the inadequacy of female Parliamentarians in the country. According to the findings of Inter-Parliamentary Union updated in September 2017, India ranks 149th in a list of 193 countries in terms of women’s representation in the lower and upper/single house(s) of the Parliament.Out of 781 Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the number of females is just 92 (11.8%). Ironically, some of our neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan are much ahead in the race.

