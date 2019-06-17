Encephalitis death toll crosses 100 in Bihar: Both the Centre and the government in Bihar say they have taken several measures to stop the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the state and halt the growing number of deaths.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has claimed more than 100 lives in Bihar.

Encephalitis death toll crosses 100 in Bihar: Black flags were shown and people staged protests over alleged inadequate services by the hospital on Sunday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Choubey visited the Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. As many as 73 children have died in Muzaffarpur alone due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the children who died due to the disease. Nitish directed to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary steps to save lives. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai visited the SKMCH on Saturday.

MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey faced criticism after TV channels showed him sleeping during a media briefing of Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Bihar AES deaths. Rejecting the allegations levelled against him Choubey said he was lost in thought; not sleeping (Main manan chintan bhi karta hoon na, main so nahi raha tha).

#WATCH MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths: Main manan chintan bhi karta hoon na, main so nahi raha tha. pic.twitter.com/i9p8e37cJJ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Congress said the state government has become a mute spectator while the number of children affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is growing at an alarming rate. The party urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to take strong and decisive action immediately. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an internal meeting today. Health department senior officials will remain present in the meeting. Earlier, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had blamed low blood sugar or hypoglycemia as the cause of deaths.

The District Magistrate of Gaya on Monday issued an order in view of scorching heat under section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly); The local administration also banned governmental/non-governmental construction works, MGNREGA labour work, and any cultural programme or gathering in open spaces, between 11 am to 4 pm. All government and government-aided schools in Bihar will remain closed till June 22 in view of prevailing heatwave conditions.

All government and government-aided schools in Bihar to remain closed till June 22 in view of prevailing heatwave conditions pic.twitter.com/tcb67vdkUa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Here are 10 things to know about the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar:

– The AES was first reported in Muzaffarpur in Bihar in 1994.

– In 2012, apparently, 120 children had died in the state due to the outbreak of the disease. In 2014, the disease claimed another 90 lives.

– The government has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to control the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

– A well equipped 17 bed special ICU has been set up at Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

– Harsh Vardhan announces the construction of a 100-bed paediatric ward at the state-run SKMCH, orders to open a branch of Patna’s virology laboratory at the medical facility.

– All primary health care centres in Muzaffarpur will have 10-bed children’s ward.

– The disease had affected 222 blocks in 12 districts, especially in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and East Champaran, said Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

– A team of experts from the Centre visited Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

– The East Champaran district administration has set up a control room to assist ailing children with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

– 120 children are presently undergoing treatment in these two hospitals and the condition of nine is said to be critical.

