Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday paid visit to the hospitals in Muzaffarpur where the patients diagnosed with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been admitted. He has drawn flak for visiting hospitals only after the death toll triggered up. The number of deaths has in Bihar due to AES has gone to 108.

In a massive uproar against Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar, people have gone onto streets as the chief minister receives flak for a late visit and lack of amenities in the hospitals for kids suffering from Encephalitis Syndrome.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzzafarpur following the deaths of more than 100 children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state. The chief minister paid visit to the hospital two weeks after the outbreak of the disease which triggered outrage and protest by the relatives of patients.

Protestors chanted ‘Nitish go back slogans’ as they alleged that the government failed to handle the situation well. One of the protestors said it took two weeks to the chief minister to visit Muzaffarpur which is only 70 km away from Patna. The death toll on Tuesday reached 108

