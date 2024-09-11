Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists & Security Forces In Udhampur

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Khandaratop area of Udhampur district on Wednesday. 

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Khandaratop area of Udhampur district on Wednesday.

It is believed that 3 to 4 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are currently trapped in the area. Simultaneously, another encounter has also occurred in the Aadback area of Machedi in Kathua district. Security forces are engaged with terrorists in this region as well, with efforts underway to address the situation.

Currently, additional troops have been deployed to the site to assist in the operation. Earlier, just one month ago, a significant encounter occurred between terrorists and security forces in the higher reaches of the Basantgarh area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

This operation was initiated after a joint team of police & security forces received intelligence about the terrorists’ presence in the area.

Meanwhile in recent months, Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces, resulting in numerous deaths among terrorists and their commanders. Security forces have also sustained casualties in these engagements.

While terrorist activities were initially concentrated in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, they are now spreading to previously quieter regions, including the Chenab Valley, Udhampur, and Kathua, which had been relatively free from militancy.

As a result, these increase in attacks has prompted political criticism. Thus, leading to calls for stronger security measures & heightened public concern.

