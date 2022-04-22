Two terrorists have been encountered near Sunjwan army Cantonment

Two terrorists have been encountered in a continuing battle between militants and security forces near army Cantonment at Sunjwan district on Friday.

Dilbag Singh DGP of Jammu and Kashmir revealed that terrorists were planning to carry out attack on major installation of security forces but on the time action of forces resulted in killing of 2 terrorists of Jaish-E-Mohammed.

In a gunfight at Sunjwan district, two terrorists were killed including an officer. However, 9 security force personnel are injured. The injured have been shifted to Medical College Hospital.

The terrorist conspiracy has been initiated right before PM Modi’s 2-day visit to Kashmir scheduled on April 24.

Earlier, on Thursday a bus carrying 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldiers near Chaddha Camp in Jammu were attacked by terrorists.