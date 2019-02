Encounter in Shopian's Memander area: Personnel of the CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Indian Army took part in the anti-terrorist operation. Firing has stopped now but combing operation is still underway in Sophian.

Encounter in Shopian’s Memander area: At least two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday, reports said. The encounter between the security forces and Jaish terrorists took place in Memander area. Personnel of the CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Indian Army took part in the anti-terrorist operation. Latest reports said firing in the area has stopped now but combing operation is still underway.

In the early morning, security forces surrounded a house after they received tip-off regarding presence of 2-3 terrorists taking shelter inside it and they surrounded the building immediately. The gunbattle ensued after terrorists opened fire on security forces and tried to flee the spot.

More details awaited.

