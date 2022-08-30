2 LeT terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K’s Shopian

- Advertisement -

2 terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the terrorists were linked to the extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation was carried out by the J-K Police and security troops.

“01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the police had tweeted, “Encounter has started at Nagbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

