Central government's Ministry of Health has aimed to eradicate tuberculosis from India by the year 2025. The Central government led by PM Modi came to this decision keeping in mind global target to wipe infectious disease by 2030. PM Modi urged the state governments to support this campaign. According to stats, due to TB, every year 1.7 million lost their lives across the country.

In a bid to eradicate tuberculosis from India by the year 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign against the infectious disease. PM Modi speaking on the sidelines of an event called End-TB Summit said, “A target has been set to eradicate Tuberculosis globally by 2030. Keeping in mind the global target our government will try to end TB from India ahead by 2025. The central government has initiated a war like a campaign against tuberculosis. This is not the first time that any government at Centre has initiated a campaign against tuberculosis, but in past, many governments had started campaigns like this against infectious disease, but due to improper management and implementation they were unsuccessful to show off their results.

PM Modi reiterated that we should change our approach and try to focus on eliminating from TB from the country. He added that expert TB physicians and workers can make a great positive impact in this campaign. The TB-free India Campaign has launched under the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination a step ahead in a mission for ending the epidemic by the year 2025. On the launch of major health mission by the Central government, PMO India tweeted, ” A TB patient after successfully fighting against the disease can inspire many others. We firmly believe that with high willpower and efforts of passionate TB workers can make India and world to successfully achieve this mission.”

ALSO READ: Sukma attack: 9 CRPF jawans martyred following Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh; Rajnath Singh expresses grief

While urging Chief Ministers of states to join this campaign, PM Modi cited Cooperative federalism defined in the constitution. In this regard, a letter has also been sent to the state government and concerned authorities. As per the latest reports, tuberculosis was the most prevalent among all communicable diseases in the country. The poor were affected by it and every step taken by authorities is connected with the common man of the country.

The summit was organised by Ministry of Health in support with World Health Organisation (WHO) in national capital New Delhi. According to stats, due to TB every year 1.7 million lost their lives across the country. Ever after curation, over 10 million people contract TB every year. While the United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB will be held in September, this year and future course of action will be decided in the UN General Assembly.

ALSO READ: IndiGo cancels 47 flights after DGCA immediately grounds 11 aircrafts with faulty Pratt&Whitney engines

ALSO READ: Shocking crime in Sonipat; college professor shot dead in staff room by student

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App