Enforcement Directorate has arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar for money laundering charge. Reports said the arrest came after the 4-day-long interrogation in the national capital. The I-T department has accused DK Shivakumar and his associate SK Sharma of transporting amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with the help of three other accused.

The Congress leader had said that he had sought time and had approached the court challenging the ED summons. Later, the congress leader had to appear before the agency after the Karnataka High Court on dismissed his petition.

Shivakumar had also termed the ED move a conspiracy which is politically motivated and illegal. He had also denied the charge.

In September, ED registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and other official who works at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case has been based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against him before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

Shivakumar had played an instrumental role in ensuring the safe stay of Gujarat Congress MLAs in the state of Karnataka when the BJP was trying to poach them during the Rajya Sabha elections in 2017.

Shivakumar had also played a troubleshooter in the recently held rebellion in the Karnataka Congress headed government. During the rebellion, 15 MLAs belonging to former Congress-JD(S) government resigned and later the government headed by Kumaraswamy failed to prove the majority on the floor of the house.

