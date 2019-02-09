The Enforcement Directorate Today questioned businessman Robert Vadra in relation to a money laundering case. Talking to the media, the accused businessman Robert Vadra had earlier said that he is being targetted for political reasons. Robert Vadra is brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and husband of East UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday quizzed businessman and brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra in relation to a money laundering case. According to the reports, the ED sleuths quizzed him for around 11 hours altogether on Wednesday and Thursday. Earlier, the accused businessman had said that he is being targetted for political reasons. The ED reportedly questioned him about properties worth around pound 12 million in London that allegedly belong to Robert Vadra.

The reports say that he has been asked about the controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his relative, and two other persons have been key suspects in the money laundering case. Robert Vadra arrived at the New Delhi situated ED office at Jamnagar at around 10.45 am.

On Thursday, the sleuths questioned Robert Vadra about some e-mails which were allegedly written and received by Robert Vadra and Sumit Chadha, who is relative of Sanjay Bhandari. A report published in NDTV suggests that Sumit Chadha asked Robert Vadra for reimbursement for the renovations made at a bungalow in London.

