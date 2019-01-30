Enforcement Directorate issues show-cause notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over alleged FEMA violations: In 2011, the Pakistani singer had been detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for allegedly carrying US $1.24 lakh in undeclared foreign currency which was a gross violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Enforcement Directorate issues show-cause notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over alleged FEMA violations: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a fresh show-cause notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for his alleged involvement in a 2011 case. Reports said Khan was caught while trying to smuggle foreign currency out of India.

In 2011, security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) had detained the Pakistani singer for allegedly carrying US $1.24 lakh in undeclared foreign currency. Khan and two of his associates were detained by the ED officials and he was released after questioning by authorities.

As a foreign national, Khan was carrying the huge amount of undeclared foreign currency while FEMA law says a person cannot carry beyond $5,000 in cash and $5,000 in other forms such as travellers’ checks etc.

The Pakistani singer was also summoned by the ED in 2015 to record his statement in the case.

Khan is the nephew of Pakistani legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

