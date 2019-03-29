Enforcement Directorate joint director Satyabrata Kumar probing Nirav Modi case transferred: Satyabrata Kumar is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who had joined the Mumbai Zonal Office of the ED as Joint Director in March 2015. He was also the Investigating Officer in the case of Vijay Mallya.

Enforcement Directorate joint director Satyabrata Kumar probing Nirav Modi case transferred: Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director Satyabrata Kumar, who is trying to build a watertight case to oppose Nirav Modi’s bail plea with the help of senior ED and CBI officers in London, was transferred from his post on Friday, reports said. Kumar’s transfer came at a time when the Nirav Modi case is gathering pace and the ED team tasted success in the Vijay Mallya case. The ED and CBI team on Thursday shared fresh evidence against Nirav Modi in order to prevent his bail plea at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday.

Nirav had sought bail and offered 5 lakh pounds but the court rejected his bail and sent him to jail till March 29.

Satyabrata Kumar is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who had joined the Mumbai Zonal Office of the ED as Joint Director in March 2015.

A letter released by the ED said Satyabrata Kumar is being transferred because he has completed his tenure of five years as joint director and no extension in deputation is allowed. However, Satyabrata Kumar will continue to supervise the investigation of coal block case in MBZO-I and all other files.

The fugitive diamantaire made headlines in India after a video released by London-based newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, showed him roaming in streets of London trying to evade to queries asked by the reporter.

Toby Cadman, representing the crown prosecution on behalf of the Indian authorities in London’s Westminster Magistrate court, told ANI that the authorities would appeal in the High Court if Modi got a bail adding would do anything to keep him.

