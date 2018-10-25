The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Bengaluru office of Amnesty International on Thursday evening, reports said. The raids were carried out by the ED sleuths over suspicious unauthorized funding through foreign sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Bengaluru office of Amnesty International on Thursday evening, reports said. The raids were carried out by the ED sleuths over suspicious unauthorized funding through foreign sources. The ED has been conducted the raids at the office of the organisation since 2 pm, as per reports. The London-based non-governmental organization, which focused on human rights, calls itself a global movement of more than 7 million people and has offices in over 150 countries.

Earlier in August, it was reported that the ED started probing the matter following the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA unit’s suspicion, according to which, Amnesty International’s UK based office and some other UK-based organisations have transferred funds to Amnesty International’s India unit that too via commercial channels. The whole infusion of funds allegedly violates the Foreign Exchange Management Act or FEMA rules.

According to a report in the Hindu, the funds have been received between May 2014 and August 2016, and the total amount that is involved is over Rs 36 crore.

earlier in the month, the sources that fund many of the NGOs were reported to be under the surveillance of the ED, which has come out as a major setback for the NGOs. Following an ongoing probe, the ED recently abolished operations of Greenpeace India Society’s 12 accounts with different banks and it’s three other associations over the suspicion of violation of foreign exchange rule. Their accounts have been also frozen.

In 2014, nearly 188 foreign donors of NGOs were on government radar after several NGOs reportedly took part in the anti-Kudankulam protest in the Tirunelveli district of the southern Tamil Nadu.

While traditional tax havens like Switzerland, Mauritius and UAE and Thailand are considered among the top donor countries, smaller countries such as North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Tonga, Kyrgyzstan, Burkina Faso, Swaziland, Luxembourg and Malta have emerged as smaller donor countries.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tightened surveillance on foreign funding to stop illegal activities like money laundering and terror funding through these dubious foreign donors. According to a home ministry data, over 20 per cent of the foreign contribution is being made for doubtful purposes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More