Enforcement Directorate summons Chidambaram's secretary KV Perumal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram's personal secretary KV Perumal for recording his statement in the INX media case.

Enforcement Directorate summons Chidambaram’s secretary KV Perumal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram’s personal secretary KV Perumal for recording his statement in the INX media case. The ED also alleges that Karti Chidambaram fixed appointments for Indrani Mukherjea and Chidambaram through Perumal.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had interrogated Perumal and two others for more than six hours in New Delhi as the investigative agency wants to know who fixed the appointment for Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea at the North Block with Chidambaram. This information is crucial for the CBI to prove Chidambaram’s involvement in the money laundering case

Perumal was the additional private secretary to Chidambaram for six years from 2004 to 2010, reports said. While Perumal was a government employee his other two aides were stenographers and personal assistants to then finance minister Chidambaram.

Perumal, who traveled to many foreign countries to attend various Tamil cultural events as a poet and speaker, was really helping Karti Chidambaram in establishing his shell companies in Mauritius, the CBI claims.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court for bail in INX media case and also challenged the orders by trial court remanding him in judicial custody till September 19. He was moved to the Tihar jail on September 5 by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody ended.



In a tweet posted via his official Twitter handle, Chidambaram expressed his concern over the economy. He said that the poor and middle class was affected by lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade, and lower investment. He further asked the NDA govt for a plan to get the country out of the decline and gloom.

I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 11, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App