Enforcement Directorate summons P Chidambaram for investigation in connection with Air India scam: Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for investigation in connection with Air India scam on August 24.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with an alleged aviation scam during the UPA government, the ANI reported. The reports said that the former union minister will be questioned on August 23 following the claim of the then aviation minister Praful Patel that the purchase order was cleared by an Empowered Group of Ministers (EOM) headed by Chidambaram. The case pertains to the purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India during the Congress-led UPA government, the reports said. The deal took place around a decade ago and resulted in a massive loss to the national carrier.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Patel in connection with the matter, who in an interview to the NDTV revealed that while the purchase order was given a nod the EGOM headed by P Chidambaram, the merger was cleared by an EGOM (group of ministers) headed by Pranab Mukherjee. He further alleged that both the decisions were sanctioned by the cabinet.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Congress leader P. Chidambaram for questioning on 23rd August in connection with an alleged aviation scam during UPA rule. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/gO5RanVgsC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Back in 2007, a total of 48 and 68 aircraft were purchased from Airbus and Boeing for around Rs 70,000 crore. Two years back, in 2005, the UPA govt led by PM Manmohan Singh agreed to a deal or 68 aircraft from Boeing Co by Air India. In 2008, the Indian Airlines signed to buy 43 planes from Airbus SE.

The two national carriers merged in 2007 and started operating under Air India. The case has been registered after the Supreme Court’s order in 2017.

