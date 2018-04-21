Mumbai sessions court has taken an unprecedented step of imposing Rs 85 lakh fine and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on an engineer in connection with a corruption case. The man was caught red-handed taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh at the Ahmadnagar Zilla Parishad guest house.

Taking a strict action against corruption, a Mumbai sessions court has imposed a steep fine of Rs 85 lakh and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on a public works department (PWD) section engineer, who was caught taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. This is the highest amount imposed as a fine for corruption till date By a special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act b. And as per reports, if the accused fail to comply with the order, he will have to serve another four years in addition to that of the 10-year jail term.

Moreover, a senior IPS officer said, “Under PCA, the maximum and minimum imprisonment have been prescribed, but there is no ceiling on fine; it is left to the judge’s discretion.” According to reports, talking about the incident, ACB DSP Vishnu Tamhane said that the man Ashok Keshavrao Munde was caught accepting the bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor on May 4, 2016. The DSP also said that Munde had allegedly demanded 5% of the billing amount to disperse a check, as per reports. Munde had made an agreement with the complainant to hand over the bribe at the Ahmadnagar Zilla Parishad guest house, where he was caught red-handed.

ALSO READ: 7-year-old sexually assaulted on first day of her school in Chhattisgarh!

Meanwhile, Ahmadnagar sessions judge S U Baghele, gave his verdict which says that while Munde has to serve 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and has to deposit a fine of Rs 50 lakh for offences under PCA section 13 (criminal misconduct by public servant and abuse of official position), and seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35 lakh under section 7 (public servant accepting bribe). As the two, prison terms run simultaneously, he will have to serve 10 years in prison.

ALSO READ: Friends abduct, kill 16-year-old in Ghaziabad to repay Rs 2.3 lakh loan

ALSO READ: Chicken pizza as bribe! Policewoman suspended in UP’s Lucknow for demanding pizza from complainant

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App