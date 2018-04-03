In another shocking case, a 27-year-old woman, wife of an engineer, was found dead with injury marks on her body inside her flat in Hyderabad. The woman was found with her 6-month old son. According to reports, woman husband was not present when it was reported that his wife was no more. The incident came to light after neighbours found her body and contacted police to report about the case.

In another shocking case, a 27-year-old woman, wife of an engineer, was found dead with injury marks on her body inside her flat in Hyderabad. The woman was found with her 6-month old son. According to reports, woman husband was not present when it was reported that his wife was no more. The incident came to light after neighbours found her body and contacted police to report about the case. As per initial reports, the woman died under mysterious circumstances although there are injury marks on her body apart from the burn injuries, as reported by a leading daily.

Reports suggest that neighbours also saver her baby. Investigating the case, police found the flat locked from outside. The incident happened around 12:30 AM on Tuesday. While it is reported that her husband, who is an engineer, had left for work around 8:30PM on Monday. In the initial probe, the police have ruled out this as a suicide case and suspect that its a murder. The probe is currently underway. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the incident. Though the probe is underway in the case, there is no statement from woman’s husband or any members of the family. Also, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Also Read: Kangan clashes: 20 policemen injured in Kashmir stone pelting; 40 protesters also injured, 2 critical

Previously in another crime case, a 21-year-old Delhi college student was found dead on Wednesday, March 28. The deceased, Ayush Nautiyal, went missing the same day after he left home in Dwarka in northwest Delhi for college. A few hours later, his family received several texts from his phone, informing that he is kidnapped. According to the texts, a ransom demand of Rs 50 lakh was made. Reports said the boy’s family looked for him around Dwarka for two days with money. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police found Ayush’s body in a bag, floating in a drain in Uttam Nagar.

Also Read: 5-year-old trapped in car dies due to suffocation and heat in Pune

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App