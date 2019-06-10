With the admission season beginning in Delhi University, the students are gearing up by applying for their desired courses at the varsity, out of which English honours emerges as the top choice.

The admission rush has started at Delhi University with great fervour and enthusiasm. Out of the 1.7 lakh applications received till now by the university, at least 92,346 were for BA English (Hons), followed by BA Political Science (Hons) and BA (programme), proving the fact that English Honours is the top choice for the aspiring students.

It will be quite challenging to secure a BA English (Hons) seat in Delhi University (DU), seeing the vast number of applications for the course. Also, with the tremendous increase in the number of students scoring above 95% in class 12th boards, the cutoffs are expected to be sky-rocketing and students will really have to slog it out to acquire a seat in the college of their choice.

Candidates are free to apply in as many courses as they want while applying. Last year too, the highest number of applications were received for BA English (Hons). The number of applications received is directly proportional to the cut-offs. With the highest number of applications received, the cutoff is expected to go much higher. The university offers around 2,500 seats for the course in 46 colleges. This means that with 92,346 applications in, around 36 candidates are competing for one seat.

The BA Political Science (Hons) has emerged as the second most popular course among aspirants this year. Over the last few years, the one course which has gained immense popularity among students is the BA (programme). With 80,967 applicants, this course has received the third highest number of applications at DU this year.

