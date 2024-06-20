Enhanced Security Measures Implemented In Srinagar Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit starting Thursday, security has been significantly tightened in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have rolled out a comprehensive, multi-tier security plan to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety. “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Srinagar police declared the city a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ on Tuesday, restricting the operation of drones and quadcopters. Unauthorized drone activities within this zone will be penalized according to the Drone Rules, 2021.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday. At around 6 PM, he will participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) on Thursday.

On Friday, June 21, PM Modi will take part in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering and join the CYP Yoga session thereafter.

