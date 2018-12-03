Angry farmer sends Rs 1,064 to PMO Disaster Relief Fund: A farmer from Maharashtra who received an amount of Rs 1,064 for selling 750 kg of onions sent his remunerative to Prime Narendra as a mark of protest for receiving such a paltry amount after four months of toling, media reports said. The farmer is a resident of Niphad tehsil in Nashik district.

Many farmers in the BJP-ruled state have complained of receiving a little amount for selling onions despite a surge in prices in the retail market (Photo for pictorial purpose only)

Angry farmer sends Rs 1,064 to PMO Disaster Relief Fund: As a mark of protest, a Maharashtra-based farmer who received Rs 1,064 for selling 750 kg of onions sent the remunerative to PM Narendra Modi. Many farmers in the BJP-ruled state have complained of receiving a little amount for selling onions despite a surge in prices in the retail market. Among them was Sanjay Sathe, a resident of Niphad tehsil in Nashik district.

Speaking new agency PTI, enraged over the current prices, Sathe said that he produced 750 kg of onions this season but only end up receiving a paltry amount of Rs 1 per kg rate at the Niphad wholesale market lately. He expressed anguish over receiving such an inadequate amount after working excessively hard for four months during the season and that is why he took the extreme step of donating the money to Disaster Relief Fund of the PMO as a mark of resistance.

This incident comes after November 30 Kisan Mukti March rally which was organised by the Left-associated All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee where thousands of farmers from various states held a march to Parliament Street demanding better remunerative prices for their crops, implementation of Swaminathan Commission and loan waivers.

With thousands of the farmer chatting “Dilli chalo”, leaders of the various Opposition party–Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury shared the stage reportedly for the first time to join hands to slam the ruling government against its anti-farmers’ policies.

Other leaders who extended their support to farmers were National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal party leader Sharad Yadav, National Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and others.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More