South Cinema sensation and aspiring politician Kamal Haasan just a day ahead of announcing his political party on Tuesday hit out at the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and said that he is entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK party is bad. Putting his view forward of why he wants to enter politics, Kamal Haasan further added since the ruling “AIADMK is bad and that is why I am not meeting any of them.” Kamal Haasan is scheduled to launch his political party on Wednesday following which he will flag off his state-wide campaign. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the launch of Kamal Hassan’s political party tomorrow.

Previously, Kamal Haasan while speaking about his motives of entering into politics said that his purpose was to challenge the status quo that “has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu”. Veteran actor and aspiring politician,

Kamal Haasan was at the centre of controversy when he talked about Hindu extremism in November saying, “Hindus cannot challenge others to show extremists among them since extremism has spread to that extent even among the Hindus.”

Just a few days back on February 14, Kamal Haasan, who is all set to announce his new political party and its guiding principles on February 21, had bid his long-due adieu to cinema. In an interview with India Today, the actor turned politician had revealed, “I am earnest. I am not here to improve my bank account. I could have led a happy, retired, popular life. My decision to come into politics is, as I do not want to die merely as an actor. I will die in the service of people and that I have promised myself.” He further stated, “Except for the two films which are coming out, there will be no more films for me.”

I am entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK party is bad, that is why I am not meeting any of them: Kamal Haasan in Chennai

Kamal Haasan while responding on the question of alliance with south superstar Rajinikanth who will also be entering into politics had said that an alliance with Rajinikanth was not like choosing films. He further added that they both will have to deliberate whether it is necessary for them to join hands. However, speaking at the Harvard University in the United States previously, Kamal Haasan said that he has a dream of creating a ‘corruption-free Tamil Nadu’.

