The father of Punjab National Bank's former Single Window Operator (SWO) has blamed the bank for framing his son in the ever-growing celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi's PNB fraud case. Hanumant Kharat said that the entire banking system is faulty and injustice has been done with his son Manoj Kharat. He added that the higher authorities must have been committing wrong deeds through such junior new employees.

Coming out in Manoj Kharat’s support, the father of Punjab National Bank’s former Single Window Operator (SWO) has blamed the bank for framing his son in the ever-growing celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi’s PNB fraud case. Speaking to news agency ANI, Hanumant Kharat claimed that his son Manoj Kharat has been framed by bank PNB and their entire banking system is faulty. Manoj’s father believes that his son, who used to be an employee of PNB cannot commit fraud with the bank because he never had authority to deal with the amount that was beyond Rs. 20000-25000. Manoj questioned that why would the bank PNB entrust the responsibility of crores of rupees on him.

Hanumant asserted that the higher authorities have been committing wrong deeds and are making juniors a mere scapegoat, who do not know anything. On Saturday, CBI arrested Gokulnath Shetty, former Deputy Manager of PNB along with Manoj Kharat, who used to be the Single Window Operator (SWO) and Hemant Bhat, then Authorised Signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of firms. Gokulnath Shetty is being alleged of playing a key role in helping the diamond king escape by sanctioning the loans which has resulted into to a scam worth $1.8 billion.

ALSO READ: PNB scam: Repaying loan would be difficult due to bank’s fault, says absconding Nirav Modi

“The entire banking system is faulty. My son has been victimised by the bank. What was his authority? Injustice has been done with my son,” Hanumant Kharat was quoted as saying by ANI. “My son’s payment is just Rs 23,000. How can a clerk be given authority of an amount of crores,”he added. “It seems that the higher authorities must have been committing wrong deeds through such junior new employees, who do not know anything,” he added.

ALSO READ: PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi bribed his way out of the country, claims petitioner

ALSO READ: PNB won 3 banking vigilance awards while Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi defrauded it off Rs 11,400 crore