Delhi-NCR air pollution: The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of trucks into the capital city, construction activity and shut down all stone crushers and hot-mix plants that are generating dust pollution till November 10 as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi drops to 4.56. The overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 283.43 µg/m³ at 7 am on Thursday. The government has constituted 44 teams to prosecute violators.

Keeping in view the worst air pollution in Delhi-NCR region, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to ban all private diesel vehicles from plying in Delhi from November 1 to 10. In this regard, a meeting between the environment officials and the Delhi government is likely to be held in New Delhi today. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has deteriorated further due to stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana while a lesser known factor behind air pollution in Delhi has been fly ash, which originated from the Rajghat and Badarpur thermal power plants. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has said that it will take the final decision to stop plying of private vehicles on Delhi roads if the situation worsens.

According to an article published by The Down to Earth, western disturbance may reach North India on November 1 with dust from Pakistan and the Thar Desert and if wind speeds remain low, the dust will settle making Delhi very severely polluted.

Currently, Delhi tops the pollution list followed by Gurugram, Faridabad, Kanpur and Noida. In Anand Vihar in East Delhi, PM10 levels shot up to alarming levels. Such levels of PM10 can cause severe lung and heart ailments, especially in children and the elderly.

Following the Supreme Court’s direction on October 29, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, website and through its mobile app. The apex court directed the CPCB to immediately create a social media page on which citizens could file their complaints regarding pollution directly “to be acted upon by the task force responsible for implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)”.

In 2016, Delhi had seen high levels of pollution around Diwali and the worst smog in 17 years.

