Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of incompetence in the Bhalswa dump fire on Wednesday

Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of incompetence in the Bhalswa dump fire on Wednesday.

Delhi government has requested a report on the fire occurrence from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Rai in his statement said “The people of Delhi are facing a landfill fire as a result of the MCD’s incompetence and the BJP’s corruption during the last 15 years. On Tuesday, we directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to investigate and submit a report within 24 hours. We’ll make a decision on this once he submits his report.”

In reference to BJP, Rai said “If they had worked on this, these rubbish mountains would not have been here.”

Further, he suggested that members of the BJP should go visit the Bhalswa landfill and assess what they have done over the last 15 years. “These piles of junk would not have stood today if they had driven bulldozers there for 15 years.”

On Tuesday, a big fire broke out at the Bhalswa dump in North Delhi. Smoke was noticed around 5:00 p.m., according to Delhi Fire Service personnel, and it quickly grew into a major fire.

Residents living near the Bhalswa trash yard in Delhi had been experiencing breathing problems earlier in the day when a big fire broke out in the landfill.