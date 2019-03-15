Provident Find, EPF Deduction New Rule: The Supreme Court had recently intervened in the process related to deduction of Employees Provident Fund in which it ruled in its judgement that employers have to consider special allowances given to employees part of basic wage for EPF computation.
The Supreme Court’s decision has set a new rule under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 which is set to benefit both private and government sector employees.
Moreover, according to the latest reports, Provident Fund deduction related litigations with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to reduce due to the latest Supreme Court’s verdict.
According to the new EPF deduction rule, the employer, as well as the employee, will have to contribute 12% of basic wages each for social security scheme run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
New EPF Withdrawal Rules 2019: How to withdraw Provident Fund online with UAN
Step 1: Employees need to visit the UAN member portal.
Step 2: Login to the portal using your UAN and password (If you forgot the password, you can reset it)
Step 3: Aadhaar should be approved and linked to your UAN. Now, check that KYC status you need to go through the Manage—-> KYC. Give a command to UIDAI to share your credentials with the EPFO. This authentication procedure will end the approval by the employer.
Step 4: In the UAN dashboard, click on the link ‘Online services’
Step 5: Click on the next link ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 and 10C)’.
Step 6: Now authenticate the Aadhaar number linked to the account. You would get an OTP to the registered mobile number with Aadhaar.
Step 7: Submit the OTP and fill the EPF withdrawal claim form.
Step 8: After submission, you would get a claim confirmation copy in PDF format. Keep a copy of the same for reference
One response to “Provident Fund litigations likely to reduce after SC verdict on EPF computation, know how to withdraw EPF”
Leave a Reply
MY BROTHER WAS ALLOTTED (UAN NO.) AND SOMEONE HAS ADDED WRONG MOBILE NUMBER ON IT WHEN COVERED IN EPF SCHEME. BUT WE TRIED MANY TIMES TO CHANGE THE MOBILE- BUT SHOWN THE – OTP HAS BEEN SENT TO OLD MOBILE- MOBILE NUMBER – MUST BE ADDED – OPTION MUST BE GIVEN- BECAUSE INNOCENT PEOPLE ARE FACING LOT OF PROBLEMS – AND WHERE TO CONTACT ? PL CLARIFY ?