The subscribers of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will no longer be required to file the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) transfer claims when changing a job from the next fiscal year. It has been reported that the entire process will soon be automated. A senior labour ministry official confirmed that the facility is most likely to be launched next year. He further added that the EPFO was testing the automation of EPF transfer on changing jobs on a pilot basis.

With the new facility coming into effect, the EPFO will become a paperless organisation as for now 80% of the work was being done online. Also, the atomisation of EPF will also help the EPFO to become more systematic and efficient.

The new automated system is efficient for both employer and employee as it will make the process of filing the monthly EPF return easier.

Using the automated EPF, when a new employer would file the monthly EPF return including the Universal Account Number (UAN) of the new employee, the EPF contributions and interest earned on that would be automatically transferred.

Currently, there is no such provision. The subscribers are presently required to file transfer of EPF claims on changing jobs despite having UAN. For now, the UAN account doesn’t show the EPF contributions made during the employee’s previous job and interest gained on that.

After the automation of EPF transfer, the UAN is going to be like a banned account. No matter the EPFO subscribers changes place or employer, one can simply access social security benefits via the UAN.

