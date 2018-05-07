The foundation stone for late and former CM J Jayalalithaa's memorial was laid by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on the Marina Beach in Chennai. The memorial's construction is expected to be completed in 12-months time with a total cost of Rs 45 crore.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of a memorial for late and former CM J Jayalalithaa on the Marina Beach in Chennai. The construction of the memorial is expected to be completed in 12 months time with an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. The announcement of a grand memorial was made by TN chief minister in 2017 however, the proposed construction of Jaya’s memorial was opposed by environmentalists. Terming it a gross violation of coastal regulations zone, environmentalists said that construction of permanent structures on Marina beach is prohibited by the Coastal regulation Zone notification 2011.”

However, the memorial finally got the approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Development Authority but with some conditions to comply with. The memorial will be built at the same where former CM and now deputy CM O Panneerselvam mediated before he addressed late night press conference and launched a scathing attack on Jaya’s niece VK Sasikala following which AIADMK was divided into two factions. Jayalalithaa is a Tamil icon and has a mass following.

Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam laid the foundation stone for construction of a memorial for former CM J Jayalalithaa in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/1q8WW1Tvnb — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016 after a long period of illness. A lot of questions were raised on Jaya’s death while many party leaders and supporters did not believe that her death was natural. Several times in the past, there has been a demand of carrying an investigation in the death of Jayalalithaa. It was a tough time for both Tamil Nadu government and ruling AIADMK which split into two factions after Jaya’s death.

Currently the AIADMK is led by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam while Dinakaran is leading own front who also won RK Nagar by-polls this year, once Jayalalithaa’s constituency.

