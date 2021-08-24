Office of Health Minister said in a tweet, "Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps."

In an attempt to strengthen its aim to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year, the Indian government today announced a new and more convenient method of booking vaccine slots. Now, the citizens can book vaccine slots using the WhatsApp messenger.

The Health Minister took it to Twitter to introduce the new method. Mansukh Mandaviya wrote in a tweet, “Paving a new era of citizen convenience.” He noted that people could now book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on their phones within minutes.

Follow these steps to book a vaccine slot using WhatsApp messenger:

Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp Verify OTP Follow the steps shown on the screen.

Book today: http://wa.me/919013151515

This move is expected to ease the process of booking vaccine slots as a lot of people earlier reported several glitches in the Arogya Setu app.

Office of Health Minister said in a tweet, “Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds.”

So far, 58.8 crore vaccine doses have been administered by India and the government has set a target of vaccinating the entire adult population by the end of this year. However, the opposition has been attacking centre on the pace of vaccination saying that India might not be able to vaccinate all adults with the current pace.