ESIC admit cards 2019: The exams for Paramedical and Nursing staff are scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2019, in the country. Hall tickets for Paramedical and Nursing staff have been released by ESIC on its official website, esic.nic.in.

The admits cards for the posts of Paramedical and Nursing staff posts were issued. The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the hall tickets on its official website.

The exams for Paramedical and Nursing staff are scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2019, in the country. Around 2255 vacancies will be filled to improve the healthcare sector in the country.

Prior to appearing in the examination, the ESIC has advised candidates to go through the instructions mentioned in the admit cards. The candidates are advised to follow the updates on its official website @ esic.nic.in for further updates.

The candidates are also cautioned that the examination centres will not be changed.

