Ethiopia Airlines crash: Shikha Garg was attached with the Environment Ministry and she was on her way to attend a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) meeting in Nairobi.

Ethiopia Airlines crash: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured all help to the families of the four Indians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash and directed Indian missions in Ethiopia and Kenya to ensure assistance is provided to them. Earlier, she had expressed her condolences to the bereaved families of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302 crash on Sunday.

At least 4 Indians were among the 157 people killed in the tragedy. The deceased Indian nationals are Pannagesh Bhaskar Vaidya (73) his wife Hansin Annagesh Vaidya (67), UN consultant Shikha Garg and Nukavarapu Manisha. The Vaidya couple’s daughter Kosha Vaidya (37), her husband Prerit Dixit (45), and their two children Anushka and Ashka had Canadian passports.

The External Affairs Ministry had earlier said that Surat-based Vaidya couple were Indian nationals while their daughter, her husband and their two children were Canadian nationals. The airline’s CEO, Tewolde Gebre Mariam, had told reporters that four Indians were among the dead.

Surat, Gujarat:Family of 6 people who lost their lives in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, in mourning; family member Markesh Mehta says, "they used to live in Canada & were going on a trip to Nairobi (Kenya). EAM had mentioned names of 2 of them, as rest 4 had Canadian passports" pic.twitter.com/TN0vMsi9Uz — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

The tragedy took place when six members of the Suart family (in Gujarat), who used to live in Canada, were heading for a safari vacation to Nairobi in Kenya.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 took to the skies from Bole International Airport on Sunday and lost contact with the grund radar station six minutes later before coming down near Tulu Fara village near Bishoftu town south east of Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board.

The wreckage pieces were scattered in an area as large as 10,000 square meters and the rescuers managed to retrieve some remains of the aircraft’s engine and wings by 20:00 (local time).

