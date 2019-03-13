Ethiopia plane crash: Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft has been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that claimed lives of 157 people on March 10, 2019. The ban on the aircraft was finally confirmed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on late Tuesday via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

The reason behind the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crash is not known yet. (Image for representation only)

Following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that claimed lives of 157 people on March 10, 2019, Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft has been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The speculations of a ban on the use of Boeing 737 Max 8 were doing the rounds ever since the incident. The ban on the aircraft was finally confirmed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on late Tuesday via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted that India’s aviation watchdog DGCA ordered to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. The tweet also read that these planes would be grounded until appropriate modifications and safety measures were undertaken to ensure their safe operations.

The Ministry of Civil aviation also tweeted: “As always, passenger safety remains our top priority. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety”.

DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations. (1/2) — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) March 12, 2019

In India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways are the two airline services that use Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. While Spicejet has taken down 12 Boeing 737 MAX, the Jet Airways have suspended 5 aircraft.

SpiceJet recently confirmed taking down of the Boeing 737 Max operations following DGCA’s decision to ground the aircraft, citing safety and security of our passengers, crew and operations are of utmost importance to the airline.

Apart from India, several other countries from across the globe have barred the use of Boeing 737 MAX planes. The countries include Australia, Britain, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mongolia, Oman, and Singapore

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More