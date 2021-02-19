Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen came to India on February 16 for a 4-day official visit. On Thursday, he inaugurated the new Chancery and Residence at Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi along with India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

India and Ethiopia on Friday signed a number of agreements in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that it was a pleasure to join Ethiopian DPM and FM Demeke Hassen at the inauguration of their new Chancery complex on Shantipath – India’s main diplomatic avenue. He added that it’s a clear testament to the priority accorded to Ethiopia in India’s foreign policy.

On Friday, Hassen met Jaishankar and held talks on various bilateral and global issues of shared interest. Ethiopia is an African nation, is also the 2nd most populous country in the region after Nigeria. Ethiopia is the fastest-growing economy over there. However, it is also one of the poorest nations with a per capita income of $850.

