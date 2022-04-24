President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on a two-day official visit to enhance the strategic partnership between India and the EU

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on a two-day official visit to enhance the strategic partnership between India and the EU. As President of the European Commission, she will be making her maiden trip to India.

Climate change and biodiversity loss, energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defense, and Indo-Pacific cooperation will be at the forefront of the discussions in Delhi.

The broad economic agenda between the EU and India will be discussed, with a focus on the free trade deal, the Investment Protection Agreement, and the Geographical Indications Agreement.

During her visit, President von der Leyen will visit TERI Gram, a campus of The Energy and Resources Institute, where she will speak with students about the existential threat of climate change and the need to collaborate for a green, digital, and resilient future.

However, President of the European Commission has been invited as this year’s Raisina Dialogue’s Chief Guest and will speak during the opening session on April 25.

Warm and cordial welcome to President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India. She will be the Chief Guest at @raisinadialogue starting April 25. pic.twitter.com/dZ0zL4V1yT — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar met Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission to discuss India-EU partnership and the global strategic scenario.