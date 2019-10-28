EU Parliament members to visit Kashmir on Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the European Parliament members that urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy.

Delhi: Members of European Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, October 28, 2019. The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

EU Parliament members to visit Kashmir on Oct 29: A 28-member delegation of EU (European Union) parliamentarians called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, October 28, 2019. The delegation, that would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, also met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi and discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation thereafter the abrogation of Article 370 today with the PM. The European Union parliamentarians will also call on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu through the latter part of the day.

The prime minister appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term. PM Modi expressed hope the EU delegates have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. Their visit to Kashmir should give a delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region, apart from giving a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region.

Ahead of the EU delegation’s visit to Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the people of Kashmir, basically, the local media, doctors and civil society members, should be allowed to meet them. Following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, curfew was imposed in Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Slowly and silently, Kashmir is returning to normalcy as the Centre is easing its lockdown in the Valley.

B N Dunn, a member of the European Parliament, said they are going to Kashmir tomorrow and the prime minister has explained to them about the abrogation of article 370 but he wants to see on the ground how it actually is and talk to some local people and they want peace and normalcy for everyone.

Speaking about his government’s “zero tolerance for terrorism”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to the European Parliament members that urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy.

The PM also said the early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for his government.

